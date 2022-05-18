Business Analyst Ecommerce Mid-Level at African Sales Company – Gauteng Midrand

Main Purpose:The E-Commerce Manager is responsible for all aspects of translating the organization’s e-commerce vision into objectives, goals, strategy and measurements; driving the organization’s brands online visibility, sales and performance. Job scope includes planning, development, coordination, execution and reporting. Utilizing your strong e-commerce, user experience, digital media, design, analytical / problem-solving and innovation skills to identify trends, brand/channel/market gaps and optimally implement the organization e-commerce vision and drive overall online sales and market share growth.