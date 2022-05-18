Data Administrator – Gauteng Randpark Ridge

Well established healthcare services company is looking for a presentable and well spoken person to provide administrative support to the Operational Director and department.

Ability to work under pressure in a deadline driven environment and pay attention to detail

MUST have intermediate to advanced Excel skills (Sums/ V-Lookup, spreadsheets)

Responsibilities:

Updating billing schedules on a monthly basis and reconciliations

Commission tracking and generating of reports

Client queries- excellent communication skills

Distribution of membership cards and documentation to clients

Database management – maintaining client records on CRM system

If you don’t hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Excel

Accurate Data Entry

Positive attitude

Own transport

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

About The Employer:

– Well established, independent healthcare intermediary and administration services company based in Randpark Ridge

