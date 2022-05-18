Data Administrator – Gauteng Randpark Ridge

May 18, 2022

Well established healthcare services company is looking for a presentable and well spoken person to provide administrative support to the Operational Director and department.

Ability to work under pressure in a deadline driven environment and pay attention to detail

MUST have intermediate to advanced Excel skills (Sums/ V-Lookup, spreadsheets)

Responsibilities:

  • Updating billing schedules on a monthly basis and reconciliations
  • Commission tracking and generating of reports
  • Client queries- excellent communication skills
  • Distribution of membership cards and documentation to clients
  • Database management – maintaining client records on CRM system

If you don’t hear back from me within 5 working days then please acknowledge that your application was unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Excel
  • Accurate Data Entry
  • Positive attitude
  • Own transport

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

About The Employer:

– Well established, independent healthcare intermediary and administration services company based in Randpark Ridge

