Data Application Developer – Gauteng Centurion

May 18, 2022

Data Application Development and Reporting Analyst
The scope below is an extract of the request and could be expanded.
Data Application development

  • responsible for creating, administering, and troubleshooting computer databases that can process large amounts of information and keep it secure.
  • establish a detailed program specification through discussion with clients
  • conduct user acceptance testing, to ensure the program can be used easily, quickly and accurately
  • Provides high-level database development assistance in creating specific applications for businesses

Desired Skills:

  • Data Application

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

