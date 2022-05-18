Data Application Developer

Data Application Development and Reporting Analyst

The scope below is an extract of the request and could be expanded.

Data Application development

responsible for creating, administering, and troubleshooting computer databases that can process large amounts of information and keep it secure.

establish a detailed program specification through discussion with clients

conduct user acceptance testing, to ensure the program can be used easily, quickly and accurately

Provides high-level database development assistance in creating specific applications for businesses

Desired Skills:

Data Application

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position