Data Engineer at Ntice Search

Our Client, JD Group Limited, is looking for a Data Engineer within their Data Analytics Department based in Marlboro, Johannesburg. You will be responsible for driving, designing, and building scalable ETL systems for a big data warehouse to implement robust & trustworthy data to support high performing ML algorithms, predictive models, and support real-time data visualisation requirements across the organisation to enable self-help analytics.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Systematic solution design of the ETL and data pipeline in line with business user specifications

Ensure highest data quality assurance, data accuracy and data completeness through regular and in-depth review and testing of work



Create easily understandable technical documentation that are kept up to date



Conduct data design, database architecture, metadata and repository creation activities and tasks as required by business stakeholder.



Translates business needs into long-term architecture solutions.



Define, design, and build dimensional databases.



Design the ETL pipelines



Responsible for developing data warehousing blueprints, evaluating hardware and software platforms, and integrating systems.



Evaluates reusability of current data for additional analyses.



Conducts data cleaning to rid the system of old, unused, or duplicate data.



Review object and data models and the metadata repository to structure the data for better management and quicker access.



Determine processes to ensure execution of relevant data application requirements for various business needs



Utilise relevant templates that outlines the requirements for each step within the data modelling journey



Conduct testing and quality control of databases to ensure accurate and appropriate use of data.



Initiate and successfully motivate improved ways of operating

Develop and implement ETL pipelines aligned to the approved solution design

Enhance and maintain our existing ETL frameworks in line with agreed design patterns and internal governance standards to improve our EDW product offering and to remain scalable



Implement the ETL pipeline in a timely manner



Utilise most accurate data source to remodel into a set of data that is understandable to the end user.



Understand data structures to deliver data sets that are deliver to exact requirements of end user brief



Ensure data is precise and is benchmarked and validated against financial records



Utilise consistent data sources which result in one version of the truth



Deliver on standard data marts that can be utilised for reporting and analysis which is well documented and understood by business users.



Translate Meta data into explanatory reports and visuals for easy understanding to end user.

Ensure data governance and data quality assurance standards are upheld

Facilitate an understanding of data sources to ensure governance, procedures and standards are upheld.



Build data quality metrics and conduct data validation testing



Follow the IT governance process when implementing a change to ensure governance standards and protocols are followed



Work close with business to understand business processes and standards to develop data quality assurance metrics



Build exception reports to help identify data quality problems



Provide feedback to business owners on identified problems to ensure quality of data is rectified.

Deal with customers in a customer centric manner

Utilise specialist knowledge to explain the data and transfer the understanding to business end user.



Conduct training and upskilling on new reports and or self-service analytics platforms to relevant stakeholders



Communication to stakeholders to keep them abreast of current developments within the function and to manage expectations.



Apply the standards set out in all legislation, policy and procedure that effects the customer



Deal effectively and timeously with customer complaints and ensure that complaints are resolved or escalated in line with agreed standards



Deliver services and products to the customer within the parameters of the agreed SLA



Recognise and celebrate customer centric behaviour within others



Manage colleagues and customers’ expectations and communicate appropriately within the parameters of agreed SLAs



Act in a customer centric manner that is in line with the service code and core ideology to meet and exceed the requirements of internal and external customer

Actively and consistently maintain high standards of professionalism in all aspects of personal presentation and delivery

Apply knowledge of the organizational systems, structures, policies, and procedures to achieve results

Demonstrate initiative in follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained

Provide appropriate resolution for tasks or deadlines not met

Support and drive the business’ core values

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership for driving own career development

Show commitment to teamwork and a willingness to go the extra mile to achieve team objectives

Minimum Requirements:

3 year IT related degree Post graduate qualification

5-10 years’ experience and understanding in designing and developing data warehouses according to the Kimball methodology within a corporate environment

and understanding in within a corporate environment Adept at design and development of ETL processes.

SQL development experience essentia l plus either SAS data studio and/ or AWS experience

l plus and/ The ability to ingest/output CSV, JSON and other flat file types and any related data sources.

Proficient in Python or R or willingness to learn.

In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture , implementation and operations is beneficial

, implementation and operations is beneficial Strong networks and knowledge of emerging trends across Data/Analytics (Big Data, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, AI )

) Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)

Knowledge of technology and SDLC and Agile methodology

Knowledge of retail industry data models, preferable

Advanced knowledge of compliance and IT governance

General SAS experience

Skills:

Adapting and responding to change

Presenting and communicating information

Stakeholder management

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Data Architecture, Data Modelling and Data Pipelining

Solutions Architecture

Effective self-management and teamwork

Personal resilience

Customer orientation

Innovative

Salary:

Market related

Working Hours and Days: Monday to Friday, 08:00 – 17:00, after hours work required from time to time

Desired Skills:

Kimball

SQL

SAS

Learn more/Apply for this position