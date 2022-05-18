Data Engineer at Ntice Search

Our Client, JD Group Limited, is looking for a Data Engineer within their Data Analytics Department based in Marlboro, Johannesburg. You will be responsible for driving, designing, and building scalable ETL systems for a big data warehouse to implement robust & trustworthy data to support high performing ML algorithms, predictive models, and support real-time data visualisation requirements across the organisation to enable self-help analytics.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Systematic solution design of the ETL and data pipeline in line with business user specifications
- Ensure highest data quality assurance, data accuracy and data completeness through regular and in-depth review and testing of work
- Create easily understandable technical documentation that are kept up to date
- Conduct data design, database architecture, metadata and repository creation activities and tasks as required by business stakeholder.
- Translates business needs into long-term architecture solutions.
- Define, design, and build dimensional databases.
- Design the ETL pipelines
- Responsible for developing data warehousing blueprints, evaluating hardware and software platforms, and integrating systems.
- Evaluates reusability of current data for additional analyses.
- Conducts data cleaning to rid the system of old, unused, or duplicate data.
- Review object and data models and the metadata repository to structure the data for better management and quicker access.
- Determine processes to ensure execution of relevant data application requirements for various business needs
- Utilise relevant templates that outlines the requirements for each step within the data modelling journey
- Conduct testing and quality control of databases to ensure accurate and appropriate use of data.
- Initiate and successfully motivate improved ways of operating
- Develop and implement ETL pipelines aligned to the approved solution design
- Enhance and maintain our existing ETL frameworks in line with agreed design patterns and internal governance standards to improve our EDW product offering and to remain scalable
- Implement the ETL pipeline in a timely manner
- Utilise most accurate data source to remodel into a set of data that is understandable to the end user.
- Understand data structures to deliver data sets that are deliver to exact requirements of end user brief
- Ensure data is precise and is benchmarked and validated against financial records
- Utilise consistent data sources which result in one version of the truth
- Deliver on standard data marts that can be utilised for reporting and analysis which is well documented and understood by business users.
- Translate Meta data into explanatory reports and visuals for easy understanding to end user.
- Ensure data governance and data quality assurance standards are upheld
- Facilitate an understanding of data sources to ensure governance, procedures and standards are upheld.
- Build data quality metrics and conduct data validation testing
- Follow the IT governance process when implementing a change to ensure governance standards and protocols are followed
- Work close with business to understand business processes and standards to develop data quality assurance metrics
- Build exception reports to help identify data quality problems
- Provide feedback to business owners on identified problems to ensure quality of data is rectified.
- Deal with customers in a customer centric manner
- Utilise specialist knowledge to explain the data and transfer the understanding to business end user.
- Conduct training and upskilling on new reports and or self-service analytics platforms to relevant stakeholders
- Communication to stakeholders to keep them abreast of current developments within the function and to manage expectations.
- Apply the standards set out in all legislation, policy and procedure that effects the customer
- Deal effectively and timeously with customer complaints and ensure that complaints are resolved or escalated in line with agreed standards
- Deliver services and products to the customer within the parameters of the agreed SLA
- Recognise and celebrate customer centric behaviour within others
- Manage colleagues and customers’ expectations and communicate appropriately within the parameters of agreed SLAs
- Act in a customer centric manner that is in line with the service code and core ideology to meet and exceed the requirements of internal and external customer
- Actively and consistently maintain high standards of professionalism in all aspects of personal presentation and delivery
- Apply knowledge of the organizational systems, structures, policies, and procedures to achieve results
- Demonstrate initiative in follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained
- Provide appropriate resolution for tasks or deadlines not met
- Support and drive the business’ core values
- Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
- Take ownership for driving own career development
- Show commitment to teamwork and a willingness to go the extra mile to achieve team objectives
Minimum Requirements:
- 3 year IT related degree Post graduate qualification
- 5-10 years’ experience and understanding in designing and developing data warehouses according to the Kimball methodology within a corporate environment
- Adept at design and development of ETL processes.
- SQL development experience essential plus either SAS data studio and/or AWS experience
- The ability to ingest/output CSV, JSON and other flat file types and any related data sources.
- Proficient in Python or R or willingness to learn.
- In-depth knowledge and experience of Retail SAP architecture, implementation and operations is beneficial
- Strong networks and knowledge of emerging trends across Data/Analytics (Big Data, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, AI)
- Expert knowledge of complex IT environments (technical, security, business)
- Knowledge of technology and SDLC and Agile methodology
- Knowledge of retail industry data models, preferable
- Advanced knowledge of compliance and IT governance
- General SAS experience
Skills:
- Adapting and responding to change
- Presenting and communicating information
- Stakeholder management
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Data Architecture, Data Modelling and Data Pipelining
- Solutions Architecture
- Effective self-management and teamwork
- Personal resilience
- Customer orientation
- Innovative
Salary:
Market related
Working Hours and Days: Monday to Friday, 08:00 – 17:00, after hours work required from time to time
Desired Skills:
- Kimball
- SQL
- SAS