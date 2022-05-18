Data Scientist – Gauteng Centurion

REQUIREMENT:
- Degree in Engineering with relevant full-stack software, systems and data development experience or Computer Science degree
- BEng(4 years) completed
- BSc Comp Sci
- Strong Statistical, Mathematical and Application Development
- Technology development experience Python, SQL and Databases, C#/C++/Objective-C/C/Java/Scala/Swift
- Cloud development experience strong advantage
DUTIES:
- Design, analysse, develop and deliver sophisticated large scale data processing, data analysis, data science in a telematics engineering environment by utilising large scale date processing and data science software development experience with in-cloud mobile/accelerometer signal and data processing
- Sustainable and producible data processing/ML/Date Scientific solutions based on telemetry data/telematics data/mobile data/other sensor data sources
- Complete work orders in appropriate timescales
- Effective use of development toolset
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Python
- C#
- SQL and Databases
- C++
- Data Science
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree