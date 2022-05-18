Database Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Job purpose
We are looking for a professional Database Administrator to join our Development team.
Qualifications
- Degree/Diploma
- At least 4 years working experience
Experience
Proven working experience in:
- Database design, documentation, and coding
- Databases:
- PostgreSQL – Essential Expert Level
- MySQL – some experience required
- NoSQL (Mongo or similar)
- MSQL and Oracle (not required)
- Cloud deployments/DB’s (Amazon)
- Understanding of Microservices development ecosystem
- Hands-on experience with database standards and security
Duties
- Contributing to system design/architectures of new systems and enhancements
- Generating reports and data extracts
- Creating various scripts for querying and extracting data
- Creating of dashboards and monitoring systems
- Installing and upgrading database servers and application tools
- Allocating system storage and planning requirements for the database systems
- Enrolling users and maintaining system security
- Ensuring compliance with database vendor license agreement
- Controlling and monitoring user access to databases
- Monitoring and optimizing the performance of databases
- Planning for backup and recovery of database information
- Maintaining archived data
- Managing data across various production and pre-production systems
- Managing and monitoring data replication
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Large well known national company