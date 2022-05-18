Developer – Eastern Cape East London

May 18, 2022

Opportunity Available! Our well known client in the Information Technology Sector is looking to employ a Developer to join their team in East London.
Job Description:

  • -Perform programming and related tasks, which include:

o Planning, Estimations and Implementation
o Writing code
o Debugging errors
o Testing
o Technical Investigations

  • Write technical documentation

  • Communication with stakeholders

  • Provide development support to Senior Developers

  • Provide mentorship and guidance to Junior Developers

  • Compliance to Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)

Continuous Improvement of:

o Skills and Ability
o Work Throughput
o Communication
o Return Rate (Target Less than 10%)
o Estimations

  • Facilitate root cause analysis of issues

  • Identify areas to improve system performance and availability

  • Multi-task and change from one task to another without loss of efficiency or composure

  • Communicate effectively and professionally in all forms of communication with internal customers

  • Ability to resolve design issues

Job Requirements:

  • Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related

  • Minimum of 3 years Progress OpenEdge experience

  • Microsoft Certifications Advantageous

  • Driver’s License

Desired Skills:

  • Developer
  • Information Technology
  • Computer Science

