End to End Project Manager

May 18, 2022

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

  • IT degree and / or relevant years of experience
  • 7+ years working exp in Engineering, manufacturing, Automotive, Science,IT
  • 5+ years exp in project management with exposure to Engineering or Manufacturing
  • 5+ years of Logistics business knowledge
  • 5+ years SAP MM, SD, WHSE MGT, HU MGT
  • PIC process knowledge
  • Certified AGILE practitioner

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Ability to deliver high standard IT projects in order to meet business objectives
  • Business process and analytical design competence
  • Ability to source high quality IT resources to deliver solutions
  • Monitoring performance and progress of projects and team members
  • Competent in IT project start up, test management and roll out process as well as the measurement thereof
  • Obtain platform decisions in cooperation with central Group IT functions
  • Provide cost calculations of Design, Build and Project management efforts within projects
  • Lead, direct and support project services team
  • Forcasting and managing departmental finances
  • Compliance of Governance requirements (IT-architecture,security, ompliance)
  • AGILE working model
  • User acceptance tests
  • Roll out and training of product solution

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE ROLE:

  • Leadership and global delivery of complex, large scale multi projects
  • Project sourcing and pipeline planning for ITO-OTD related projects
  • Finance and progress reporting
  • Supervision of Project Managers
  • Risk and Crisis Management
  • Business consulting and strategic advice
  • IT Architecture, Project IT and security architecture
  • Release of the products according to Monitor/ Operate IT

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • AGILE Practitioner
  • Logistics
  • PIC
  • SAP
  • Project Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Leading global brand offering remote/ on-site work location
Highly motivating, energetic and fast paced working environment

