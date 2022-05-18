ESB Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client in the banking industry is looking for an ESB Developer for a 6 month contract.

Minimum 5 years’ experience on below technologies & Databases:

MSSQL/Teradata

ETL Tools (DataStage/SSIS/Abinitio)

Knowledge on Bigdata technologies (HIVE, HDFS & SPARK)

Good troubleshooting & problem solving skills

Knowledge on Programming language – Python

Minimum IT degree level education(BCom or BSc in information system or computer science or equivalent experience)

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Java systems development

Webservice experience (RESTful & SOAP)

Experience in XML, JSON, Groovy, XPath

Unit testing and mocking frameworks (Jnit, Mockito, Powermockito)

Experience in OO design principles and development patterns

Experience in Linux, Hibernate/JPA

Agile principles and methodologies including continuous integration and Test Driven Development

Experience in Atlassian suite (bitbucket, jira, confluence and bamboo)

Experience in AWS, Kubernetes or EKS would be an advantage

Experience in automation testing (Selenium) would be an advantage

