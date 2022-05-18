ESB Developer – Gauteng Houghton Estate

May 18, 2022

Our client in the banking industry is looking for an ESB Developer for a 6 month contract.
Minimum 5 years’ experience on below technologies & Databases:

  • MSSQL/Teradata

  • ETL Tools (DataStage/SSIS/Abinitio)

  • Knowledge on Bigdata technologies (HIVE, HDFS & SPARK)

  • Good troubleshooting & problem solving skills

  • Knowledge on Programming language – Python

  • Minimum IT degree level education(BCom or BSc in information system or computer science or equivalent experience)

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in Java systems development

  • Webservice experience (RESTful & SOAP)

  • Experience in XML, JSON, Groovy, XPath

  • Unit testing and mocking frameworks (Jnit, Mockito, Powermockito)

  • Experience in OO design principles and development patterns

  • Experience in Linux, Hibernate/JPA

  • Agile principles and methodologies including continuous integration and Test Driven Development

  • Experience in Atlassian suite (bitbucket, jira, confluence and bamboo)

  • Experience in AWS, Kubernetes or EKS would be an advantage

  • Experience in automation testing (Selenium) would be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Datastage
  • Python
  • Linux
  • SSIS
  • AWS
  • JPA

