ICT Support Supervisor at Ntice Search

Our Client, a conglomerate in Pumps & Valves, is looking for an ICT Support Supervisor to join their team in Johannesburg. This individual will service and assist the local IT support team in the day to day business requirements.

Responsibilities

Supervise and support the local IT with all ICT day to day requirements.

Support IT staff/users with all IT related requirements

Supervise and assist with installation and maintenance of all IT related software/hardware

Supervise and assist with server requirements (various OS)

Supervise and assist with all PABX/VOIP requirements hardware / software

Supervise and assist with all LAN / WAN requirements hardware / software

Supervise and ensure all ICT processes are adhered to and functioning

Performance monitoring and corrective actions

IT security and user access monitoring and implementation

Access control systems support (facilities)

Status reports and system alert management

IT processes control and implementation

Assist fellow employees with daily functions as and when required

Comply and enforce all policies and procedure

Carry out all reasonable tasks that may be delegated from time to time.

Minimum Requirements

Relevant Degree / Diploma e.g. A +/ N + MCSA / MCSE / Microsoft 365

3 years + support experience in an IT related field

2 years + supervisory experience in an IT related field

Desired Skills:

ICT

Support

Supervisor

