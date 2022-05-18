IT Security Analyst

JOB OVERVIEW/ROLE PURPOSE
- Protecting the security and integrity of data, monitor computer networks to ensure safeguards are in place to protect sensitive information and proprietary data from cyber criminals.
- Identify and remediate any vulnerabilities on the network and endpoints.
- Proactively monitor for any threats.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Grade 12
- A+, N + S+ or Relevant Information Security Qualifications
- IT Qualification
Experience & Skills
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in an IT Desktop Security Analyst role
Personal Attributes
- Problem solving ability
- Attention to detail
- Speed of execution
- Risk management skills
- Proactive
- Ability to work under stress / pressure
Key Performance Areas (KPA’s) & Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s)
CUSTOMER CENTRICITY
- Provide technical Hands-on, assistance, guidance & training to team members.
- Help computer users when they need to install or learn about new security products and procedures
- Interprets business/ customer requirements to provide timeous solutions
- Receiving ad-hoc requests from internal as well as external parties and then responding appropriately
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
- Deployment of patches, both Microsoft and 3rd party applications.
- Ensure all endpoints have been fully patched within 30 days of patch release date.
- Ensure Anti-virus is up to date with the latest version and pattern files.
- Ensure patching agents working 100% on all endpoints.
- Ensure Anti-virus agents works 100% on all endpoints.
- Monitor anti-virus alerts and respond to any alerts.
- Monitor the company’s networks for security alerts and investigate a violation when one occurs.
- Install and use software/hardware, such as firewalls and data encryption programs, to protect sensitive information
- Remediate results from penetration testing reports
- Research the latest information technology security trends
- Ensures authorised access by investigating improper access; revoking access; reporting violations
- Administration of End Point Security Solutions and researching, designing & developing additional protection technologies.
- Document policies, procedures, and diagrams of the endpoint security environment.
- Maintain information security technology management based on the industry good practice frameworks consistent with the applicable laws and regulations.
- Create new ways to solve existing production security issues.
- Perform vulnerability testing, risk analyses and security assessments.
- Deliver technical reports and formal papers on test findings
- Respond to information security issues during each stage of a project’s lifecycle
- Develop plans to safeguard computer files against accidental or unauthorised modification, destruction, or disclosure and to meet emergency data processing needs.
Internal processes
- Basic maintenance of system
- Entails interface procedures and running a specific checklist through a set if specific rules and according to a specified time limit
- Providing ideas to optimise and tweak interface procedures and run
- Maintaining static data (capturing requests from internal and external customers and providing feedback)
LEARNING AND GROWTH
Contribution to Teamwork in Department
- Contribution to making the department a great place to work
- Contribution to teamwork (level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality, and speed of information shared)
- Contribution to efficiency and effectiveness of area
- Effort to forge and maintain quality inter-personal relationships
- Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
- Support and drive the business’s core values
Personal and Intellectual Capital Development
- Take ownership for driving own career development
- Preparation and signing off training/ skills development plan
- Achievement of objectives/ milestones set out in the development plan
- Development of knowledge base and intellectual property
- User training on modified products i.e., when changes are made provides training to the appropriate trainers so that Branches are made aware
Desired Skills:
- Security Analyst
- A+
- N+
- S+
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma