Java Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Purpose:
The design, creation, testing, and documentation of new and amended applications from supplied specifications in accordance with agreed standards to help business be more efficient and provide a better service.
Minimum Qualification & Experience :
Required Qualification
- Degree or Diploma in Computer Science
Experience :
- Minimum 5 years’ experience
Skills & Competencies:
- Java JEE
- Jboss advantageous
- Java SE certification advantageous
- Payment’s system experience advantageous
- Enterprise scale development
Role Outputs:
- Increase operational efficiency and suggest solutions to enhance cost effectiveness.
- Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and
- appropriate solutions by resolving queries quickly and effectively.
- Cultivate and manage objective working relationships with a variety of stakeholders, including end users, SME’s, project managers and senior staff members by providing input to business requirements and being able to present and sell concepts to clients.
- Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements by addressing specific business needs and resolving queries.
- Code, compile, test and implement applications in compliance with the Systems Development LifeCycle (SDLC).
- Support development environments.
- Responsible for coding standards and peer Comply, understand, and implement all steps within IT development and meet governance in terms of legislative and audit requirements during programming execution.
- Assess, identify, and mitigate potential risks within the IT programming environment by complying with technology business policy and process requirements (SDLC and change / release management process definition) to ensure operational performance.
- Produce technical specifications and architecture that is in accordance to agreed standards.
- Design, code, test and debug to obtain a robust solution with supporting documentation.
- Minimize system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimization of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews.
- Monitor systems post change and pro-actively do performance analysis to ensure there is no system failure due to capacity.
- Maintain maximum system availability by ensuring that incidents are recorded for future reference and adequate root cause analysis is done to eliminate the risk of a recurrence.
Desired Skills:
- Java EE
- Jboss
- Java SE
- SDLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma