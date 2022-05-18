Junior Developer at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth has a position available in their organization for a Junior Developer.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science.

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in IT related field

Knowledge of basic coding languages including Java, PHP, C#, HTML5, JavaScript, Angular, Typescript and React.

Basic programming experience.

Knowledge of databases and operating systems.

Ability to learn new software and technologies quickly.

Ability to follow instructions and work in a team environment.

Detail-oriented.

Basic eCommerce knowledge and understanding is advantageous.

Some skills and experience in the use of GIT as version control

Experience in Linux (advantageous)

Valid code B driver’s license and own transport

Passed credit and criminal checks

South African Citizen or valid South African work permit

Job purpose:

We are looking for an enthusiastic junior software developer to join our experienced software development team. You will report directly to the development manager and assist with all functions of software design, coding and testing.

Your primary focus will be to learn our code bases and technologies, gather user data, and respond to requests from senior developers.

To ensure success as a junior software developer, you should have a good working knowledge of basic programming languages, the ability to learn new technology quickly, and the ability to work in a team environment.

Desired Behavioral indicators:

The ability to interact and collaborate with a dynamic and ambitious team.

Good verbal and written communication.

Team player with a positive attitude; being proactive.

Strong problem-solving skills, with critical and analytical thinking.

The ability to work under supervision and learn from others incl. mentors

The ability to work in an ambiguous, high-pressure environment and meet deadlines.

Must have a good understanding of user interfaces and modern web design standards.

Knowledge and interest in computer systems and the latest technologies.

The ability to learn new technologies quickly.

The ability to communicate complex procedures to other colleagues.

Commercial and business awareness.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Assisting the senior development team members with all aspects of software design, coding, and testing.

Attending and contributing to company development meetings.

Learning the codebase of the various projects that you are on and improving your coding skills.

Writing and maintaining good quality code with as few errors as possible.

Writing and maintaining unit tests for automation and evolution of our CI/CD implementation across projects.

Resolving and fixing bugs that are noticed in projects that you are working on.

Monitoring the technical performance of internal systems.

Responding to requests from the development team.

Gathering information from consumers about program functionality.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

