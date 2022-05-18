Junior Project Manager

Our client is seeking a suitably qualified Junior Project Manager to join their team, based in East London. Ideal candidate will:- Plan, manage and coordinate the full project management process for mini-projects within a specific geographic area Ensure mini-projects are delivered on time, to budget and to the required specification and quality standards. Minimum Requirements:- Matric Relevant Tertiary qualification in Project Management or Quantity Surveying Relevant Tertiary qualification in Draughting Minimum 3 years’ project management experience in a construction or site or shop fitting environment Ensuring Quality delivery and assurance to a high specification Managing contractors and suppliers Exposure to quantity surveying ideal. Knowledge of:- Drawing and interpretation of plans Practical application of technical constraints Managing third party service providers (contractors) Principles of quantity surveying Spatial awareness Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook) Project Management Skills (Methodology Specific) Numerical Reasoning skills Negotiation skills Reporting skills Valid driver’s license + own vehicle *Willingness to travel extensively and regularly. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

