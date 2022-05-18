Machining Automation Engineer – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

A vacancy exists for a Machining Automation Specialist/Engineer within the Automotive Component industry.

Duties include but not limited to:

– Machine Programming (PLCs and robotics)

– Maintenance of PLCs and robots

– Installations and automation

Requirements:

Formal qualification in Engineering (National Diploma min.)

Min. 5 years’ experience working in a similar position within the automotive industry

Sound knowledge of PLCs and programming

Desired Skills:

automation

programming

robotics

#plc

