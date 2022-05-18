We have an amazing opportunity for a Mobile Developer Technical Lead in Cape Town!
We require a candidate with:
- Must hold at least a bachelor’s degree in computer science (or equivalent discipline) from a recognised tertiary institution
- Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Mobile Software Developer with exposure to both Android and iOS environments
- Experience with leading and/or working in teams of at least 5 developers
- Expertise in Java/Kotlin and Swift Programming language
- Understanding of JSON based REST API
- Experience with Agile development methodologies like Scrum
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- ios
- Android