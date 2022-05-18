Mobile Developer Technical Lead

We have an amazing opportunity for a Mobile Developer Technical Lead in Cape Town!

We require a candidate with:

Must hold at least a bachelor’s degree in computer science (or equivalent discipline) from a recognised tertiary institution

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a Mobile Software Developer with exposure to both Android and iOS environments

Experience with leading and/or working in teams of at least 5 developers

Expertise in Java/Kotlin and Swift Programming language

Understanding of JSON based REST API

Experience with Agile development methodologies like Scrum

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or alternatively you can visit our website [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

ios

Android

