Net Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 18, 2022

An exciting position exists for a Net Full Stack Developer.

Suitable candidates must be Proficient in the following:

  • C# and Sound experience in .Net Core
  • Experience in developing ASP.NET Core MVC applications
  • Knowledge in MSSQL Dependency injection pattern
  • Net Core MVC applications
  • Knowledge of Entity Framework 6*

Proficient Knoweldge in:

  • MSSQL Dependency injection pattern
  • IoC containers using at least one of : Autofac, Unity , Ninject and/or Simpeloc
  • Understanding of HTML, JS and CSS

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • JS
  • CSS
  • Developing ASP
  • Sound experience
  • Net Core
  • Ninject
  • Simpeloc

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position