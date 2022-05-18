Net Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

An exciting position exists for a Net Full Stack Developer.
Suitable candidates must be Proficient in the following:
- C# and Sound experience in .Net Core
- Experience in developing ASP.NET Core MVC applications
- Knowledge in MSSQL Dependency injection pattern
- Net Core MVC applications
- Knowledge of Entity Framework 6*
Proficient Knoweldge in:
- MSSQL Dependency injection pattern
- IoC containers using at least one of : Autofac, Unity , Ninject and/or Simpeloc
- Understanding of HTML, JS and CSS
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- JS
- CSS
- Developing ASP
- Sound experience
- Net Core
- Ninject
- Simpeloc
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree