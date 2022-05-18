Net Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

An exciting position exists for a Net Full Stack Developer.

Suitable candidates must be Proficient in the following:

C# and Sound experience in .Net Core

Experience in developing ASP.NET Core MVC applications

Knowledge in MSSQL Dependency injection pattern

Net Core MVC applications

Knowledge of Entity Framework 6*

Proficient Knoweldge in:

MSSQL Dependency injection pattern

IoC containers using at least one of : Autofac, Unity , Ninject and/or Simpeloc

Understanding of HTML, JS and CSS

Desired Skills:

HTML

JS

CSS

Developing ASP

Sound experience

Net Core

Ninject

Simpeloc

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

