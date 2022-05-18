Sales & Upgrades Consultant

Our client in the Cellular industry is looking for an Upgrades/Sales Consultant. Position based in Gqeberha/ Port Elizabeth

  • Contacting Existing client leads to offer upgrade services/products

  • Cold calling

  • Receiving and placing customer service telephone calls

  • Maintaining solid customer relationships by handling questions and concerns with speed and professionalism

  • Resolving customer complaints, managing database records, drafting status reports on customer service issues

  • Data entry and research as required to troubleshoot customer problems

  • Must have matric

  • Basic Computer knowledge

  • Must have minimum 6 months experience in similar role

Desired Skills:

  • call centre
  • cellular industry
  • upgrades agent

