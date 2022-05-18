SAP BW Consultant

Qualifications and Experience:
- Minimum years of experience 5-8 years relevant experience
- Minimum qualification required Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)
Role tasks:
- Attend workshops and meetings to obtain business requirements
- Leading and facilitating when required.
- Create System Proposals/Functional designs based on the business requirements.
- Review development requests and release plans
- Determine and resolve any conflicts between current and proposed functionality.
- Collaborate with Super Users and fellow colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
- Configure and deliver SAP solutions including end user documentation, processes, and training
- Provide 3rd level support as and when required
- Coordination of technical implementation as well as the definition and execution of test cases.
- Responsible for the definition of functional requirements with the business departments.
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
Generic Technical / Functional skills
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case, Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements, Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements, Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Good technical background to understand complexity of existing solutions to support competently.
Specific Technical / Functional skills
- SAP BW 7.4/7.5 Data Modelling, BEX and SAP ABAP skills are essential.
- SAP BO experience (AFO), SAC (SAP Analytics Cloud), SAP BW4/HANA Data Modelling, Eclipse proficiency is beneficial.
Soft skills
- Problem solving capabilities, Ability to work as part of a team,
- Ability to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Good interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills, Above-board work ethics, Flexibility to take up different tasks
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
Desired Skills:
- SAP BW
- Mining
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree