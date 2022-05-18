SAP BW Consultant

May 18, 2022

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Minimum years of experience 5-8 years relevant experience
  • Minimum qualification required Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Role tasks:

  • Attend workshops and meetings to obtain business requirements
  • Leading and facilitating when required.
  • Create System Proposals/Functional designs based on the business requirements.
  • Review development requests and release plans
  • Determine and resolve any conflicts between current and proposed functionality.
  • Collaborate with Super Users and fellow colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
  • Configure and deliver SAP solutions including end user documentation, processes, and training
  • Provide 3rd level support as and when required
  • Coordination of technical implementation as well as the definition and execution of test cases.
  • Responsible for the definition of functional requirements with the business departments.
  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

Generic Technical / Functional skills

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case, Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements, Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements, Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Good technical background to understand complexity of existing solutions to support competently.

Specific Technical / Functional skills

  • SAP BW 7.4/7.5 Data Modelling, BEX and SAP ABAP skills are essential.
  • SAP BO experience (AFO), SAC (SAP Analytics Cloud), SAP BW4/HANA Data Modelling, Eclipse proficiency is beneficial.

Soft skills

  • Problem solving capabilities, Ability to work as part of a team,
  • Ability to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Good interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills, Above-board work ethics, Flexibility to take up different tasks
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Desired Skills:

  • SAP BW
  • Mining

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

