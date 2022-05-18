Security Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

This company is searching for a Security Engineer (Microsoft) to ensure the implementation, management and monitoring of MS Security Technologies.

Experience required:

Cloud Security skills

Azure Cloud skills

Identity and Access Management

Microsoft technology stack skills including Active Directory

Microsoft Identity and Access Management Solutions

System Administration skills

Report Preparation and Presentation

IT Technical Skills

Reading and writing skills

Knowledge of Microsoft and other security technologies

Qualifications:

Minimum Grade 12 with I.T. related degree or related qualification from a tertiary institution

2+ years’ experience in Information Technology/Security (Implementation and support of MS products)

Microsoft 365 Security Administration Certification

Microsoft Azure Security Certification

Security+ Certification

ITIL® 4 Foundation Certification

If you have not had a response before 15 July 2022, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Cyber Security

Software Testing

Microsoft Technology

