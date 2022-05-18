Security Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

May 18, 2022

This company is searching for a Security Engineer (Microsoft) to ensure the implementation, management and monitoring of MS Security Technologies.
Experience required:

  • Cloud Security skills

  • Azure Cloud skills

  • Identity and Access Management

  • Microsoft technology stack skills including Active Directory

  • Microsoft Identity and Access Management Solutions

  • System Administration skills

  • Report Preparation and Presentation

  • IT Technical Skills

  • Reading and writing skills

  • Knowledge of Microsoft and other security technologies

Qualifications:

  • Minimum Grade 12 with I.T. related degree or related qualification from a tertiary institution

  • 2+ years’ experience in Information Technology/Security (Implementation and support of MS products)

  • Microsoft 365 Security Administration Certification

  • Microsoft Azure Security Certification

  • Security+ Certification

  • ITIL® 4 Foundation Certification

If you have not had a response before 15 July 2022, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Cyber Security
  • Software Testing
  • Microsoft Technology

