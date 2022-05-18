Senior Business Analyst at In4Group – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

May 18, 2022

OBJECTIVE OF WORK:

  • Identification of systems solutions to problems, bringing business and information technology (IT) together, translating business requirements into systems requirements and conveying the business requirements into the development space.
  • Identifying solutions to business problems, focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business goal.
  • Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and solutions.

SCOPE OF WORK:

  • Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by an initiative or share a common business
  • Planning business analysis activities.
  • Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow analysis.
  • Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to elicit, analyse, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or systems requirements.
  • Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, developers and other participating stakeholder.
  • Analysing the feasibility of options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and developing the supporting business case.
  • Working collaboratively with the business customer and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes and people requirements.
  • Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being m
  • Managing the quality of the solution being deployed.
  • Managing change requirements and specification
  • Managing user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need).
  • Developing user manual
  • Training users on the new systems.

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • An Honours degree/National Diploma in Economics/Finance/IT/Accounting or equivalent; and
  • Diploma in Business Analysis, and
  • Minimum 8 years’ experience in business analysis; and
  • Strong process analysis and re-engineering experience
  • Experience in a transformational project.

ADDED ADVANTAGE:

  • Agile/Scrum certification.
  • Understanding of business systems analysis.

COMPETENCIES:

  • Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) and agile methodology (essential)
  • Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential)
  • Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)
  • Skilled in using modelling tools (required)
  • Analytical thinking.

KEY DELIVERABLES:

  • Feasibility Report;
  • Business Case;
  • Business Analysis Work Plan;
  • Business Requirements Specification Document;
  • Functional Requirements Specification Document (with use cases);
  • Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;
  • Business Process Modelling document; and
  • Training documentation; and
  • Product backlog;
  • User stories;
  • Requirements Traceability Matrix;
  • Test cases;
  • Training and knowledge transfer documentation; and
  • Any other Business Analysis artefacts as required for the Business or Project.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Business Process Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

In4 Group Pty Ltd

Learn more/Apply for this position