Senior Business Analyst at In4Group – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

OBJECTIVE OF WORK:
- Identification of systems solutions to problems, bringing business and information technology (IT) together, translating business requirements into systems requirements and conveying the business requirements into the development space.
- Identifying solutions to business problems, focusing on business optimisation and investigating more efficient ways of working and organising resources to achieve business goal.
- Bringing together different elements of the business by performing a consolidation and innovation role in order to create new or different alternatives and solutions.
SCOPE OF WORK:
- Identifying stakeholders who are impacted by an initiative or share a common business
- Planning business analysis activities.
- Consulting with business to understand business objectives, drivers, functions and structures, and developing detailed workflow analysis.
- Consulting with business and technical stakeholders to elicit, analyse, communicate, document and validate requirements for changes to business processes or systems requirements.
- Investigating problems and proposing possible solutions by interacting with users, developers and other participating stakeholder.
- Analysing the feasibility of options, recommending viable solutions, validating these with stakeholders and developing the supporting business case.
- Working collaboratively with the business customer and technical stakeholders to document the specifications for a chosen solution in terms of information systems, processes and people requirements.
- Interacting with architects and developers to ensure the system is properly implemented, and monitoring whether requirements are being m
- Managing the quality of the solution being deployed.
- Managing change requirements and specification
- Managing user acceptance testing (ensuring the deployed solution meets the business need).
- Developing user manual
- Training users on the new systems.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- An Honours degree/National Diploma in Economics/Finance/IT/Accounting or equivalent; and
- Diploma in Business Analysis, and
- Minimum 8 years’ experience in business analysis; and
- Strong process analysis and re-engineering experience
- Experience in a transformational project.
ADDED ADVANTAGE:
- Agile/Scrum certification.
- Understanding of business systems analysis.
COMPETENCIES:
- Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) and agile methodology (essential)
- Skilled in business process models analysis, design and documentation (essential)
- Ability to use basic software applications (e.g., Microsoft (MS) Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint, Internet and e-mail) (essential)
- Skilled in using modelling tools (required)
- Analytical thinking.
KEY DELIVERABLES:
- Feasibility Report;
- Business Case;
- Business Analysis Work Plan;
- Business Requirements Specification Document;
- Functional Requirements Specification Document (with use cases);
- Business Analysis Measure and Feedback Report;
- Business Process Modelling document; and
- Training documentation; and
- Product backlog;
- User stories;
- Requirements Traceability Matrix;
- Test cases;
- Training and knowledge transfer documentation; and
- Any other Business Analysis artefacts as required for the Business or Project.
