Senior Full Stack Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

May 18, 2022

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced & forward-thinking Digital Marketing Agency seeks a Senior Full Stack Developer to develop solutions for the FinTech space. Your role will require you to have good understanding of and experience with PHP, SQL and ASP.NET Core.

DUTIES:

  • Develop architecture and integrate backend into frontend layers.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • C# 6.0
  • T-SQL
  • Entity Framework
  • AngularJS
  • HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript
  • ASP.net
  • Bootstrap
  • .Net Core
  • Java and jQuery
  • API Development Experience
  • PHP

