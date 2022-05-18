Senior User Experience Designer – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior User Experience Designer to join our team on a remote opportunity.

Senior User Experience Designer will lead a growing team of talented design professionals, providing mentorship to broaden their skills and manage their career growth. Proficiency with Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin,?etc.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

6years or moredesign experience

GradBsc/BTech,BA (Post gradstrongly recommended)

Computer science

Psychology

Cognitive and/or Behavioral Science

Information Technology

Portfolio of UX-focused work samples for web and mobile applications

Preferred Qualification:

Professional HCI / UX / Design Thinking certifications are advantageous

Knowledge of HTML, CSS,Javascript, and modern JS libraries/frameworks

Experience designing for omni-channel services a big plus

An advanced degree in a relevant field, e.g. design, innovation, etc.

Experience spreading the gospel of design through teaching, publishing, speaking etc.

Experience required:

Key Accountabilities: Essential functions:

Proficiencywith Sketch,InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator,Zeplin,?etc.

Lead a growing team of talented design professionals, providing mentorship to broaden their skills and manage their career growth

Collaborating onuserexperience planning with technical leads and product owners

Build strong relationships with client stakeholders

Understand scope, requirements, and driveinnovative solutions aligned with business goals and metrics

Crafting UX and Service design strategies, processes, policies and methodologies

Championuser testing, surveys, and formal evaluations, as well as iterate work based onquantitativedata and qualitative feedback

Demonstrate expertisein creatingcompellingdesign artefacts (user stories, personas, sitemaps, wireframes, prototypes, storyboards etc.), that bring complex solutions to life creatively,efficiently and powerfully

Reinforce consistent design patterns across platforms and adherence to principles

Lead/drive projects, anticipate challenges, and meet deadlines

Advocate for the end-user throughout the development process and work effectively with cross-functional teams to ensure that designs are successfully created and implemented to achieve the user goals

In-depthunderstanding of product development life cycles and methodologies (Agile, Lean, etc.)

Self-motivated, a good communicator, and able to balance quality deliverables with tight deadlines

Comfortable dealing with ambiguity and enthusiastic about working in a culture of critique and iteration with all team members

Excellent written and verbal communicationin order topresent your ideas and communicateevery aspect of your designs

Flexibility and adaptability- as a UX designer you will be requiredto wear many hats

Empathyfor usersan absolute must

Ability to work as a team with fellowUI/UXdesigners,developers, stakeholdersand the like

Problem-solvingability with aknack for both creative and critical thinking

Passionate and intimately knowledgeable about design standards in UX and service design both for web and mobile

Entrepreneurial bias for action with ability to resolve problems with limited resources and input

