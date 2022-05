Software Developer Manager – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Position available!

Our client seeks to employ a Software Developer Manager to join their IT team in Gqeberha. Ideal candidate to have “hands-on” Software Development experience.

Requirements:

– Relevant Qualification – Diploma/Degree in IT

– At least 5 years’ experience in a Software Developer role

– Experience in leading and managing a team

– Contactable references

– Clear criminal record

Desired Skills:

senior software developer

software develooment manager

information technology

Learn more/Apply for this position