SQL Developer and Analyst – Western Cape

May 18, 2022

The Role: Responsibilities:

  • Someone with strong T-SQL Development, SSIS and ETL experience, as well as Analysis experience
  • Integration of: new sources of data into company databases + data into relevant workflow processes, with the specific aim of continuous improvement and data optimisation
  • Conceptualizing, defining and delivering new reports as well as improving existing ones
  • Analysis of data from various sources
  • Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness
  • Debugging of programs
  • Deployment planning and execution
  • Performance tuning T-SQL Database modelling experience
  • Enterprise Data Warehouse knowledge/ experience
  • Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
  • AWS experience will be beneficial

Skills and Experience: Qualifications required:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Qualification
  • Microsoft Certificate

Experience required:

  • T-SQL Development
  • SSIS
  • SQL Server
  • Analysis

