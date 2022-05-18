System Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

We are looking for a Systems Analyst to assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new application and custom development solutions.

Systems Analyst

iOCO Digital AppDev

At iOCO: we value:

high levels of responsibility and ownership,

ability to execute and deliver,

strong customer focus,

integrity and teamwork and,

initiative

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

We recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who:

are driven to produce the best,

take responsibility for work given,

strive to understand the functional requirements,

develop, maintain, and support enhancements for various projects,

identify and improve aspects of existing projects,

stay up to date with new technologies.

Job functions:

Assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification/enhancement of existing systems to integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity

Interview business users to define business requirements

Thorough understanding software development lifecycle

Translating Client requirements into highly specified functional and technical specifications

Developing solutions and related products

Presenting proposals to clients

Work closely with Colleagues, Developers, Testers, and a variety of End-users to ensure technical compatibility and User satisfaction

Drawing up, supervising, and documenting testing schedule for complete system

Facilitate UAT

Overseeing implementation of a new system including data migration

Supporting users on change control and system updates

Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system

Keep up to date with technical and industry developments

Report on project Status

Requirements:

Understanding of Microservices Architecture

Understanding of API’s within a Project and Testing Strategy perspective

UML or other modelling language experience preferred

At least 6 years’ experience as a Systems Analyst

Good written and verbal communication

Must have demonstrable experience breaking down high-level requirements into bite-size chunks and translating those chunks into user stories.

Must be comfortable with multiple process modelling notations, of which BPMN should be one.

Must have a solid understanding of UML, in particular Class Diagrams, Component diagrams and Activity Diagrams

Must have experience working with REST APIs, including the ability to read Swagger Documents, and test APIs with Postman

Some experience with SOAP Web Services and SOAPUI will be valuable

Must be comfortable reading JSON and XML files

Experience with JIRA and Confluence will be valuable, but is not absolutely required

Soft Skill

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

Great attention to detail

Organizational skills

An analytical mind

Desired Skills:

API Project Experience

API Testing Strategies

SOA + Microservices

Systems Integration Experience (Middleware)

Modelling Languages

Learn more/Apply for this position