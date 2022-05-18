Systems Analyst (Business Intelligence & Data Integration) – Eastern Cape East London

Opportunity Available!! Our well known client, A leading Automotive Manufacturer based in East London is looking to employ a Systems Analyst (Business Intelligence & Data Integration) to join their dynamic team.

Job Description:

Develop and support of Business Intelligence reports as required by business partners.

Support of Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.

Integrate into a dynamic team building next generation solutions for the company glob

Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members

Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types

Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience

Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation and documentation

Implementing Qlik Sense dashboards for business users

Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Job Requirements:

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent

Minimum 3+ Years’ experience Business Intelligence Development

5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous

Experience with Business Intelligence platform development (Qlik)

Experience using SAP S/4 Hana

Experience in RESTful Service specification, development and testing

Experience with data modelling and databases such as SQL, Oracle, and PostgreSQL.

Knowledge of DevOps Tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarCube, Jenkins)

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and resolve problems

Desired Skills:

Systems Analyst

Business Intelligence

HANA

Oracle

SCRUM

Learn more/Apply for this position