Opportunity Available! Our leading client in the Automotive sector is looking to employ X2 Systems Analyst (Information Systems) to join their dynamic team in East London.
Job Description:
- Responsible for designing solutions that meets business requirements. Considerations include, business use cases and product strategy, cost optimization, design trade-offs (build, buy or modify)
- Responsible for designing a solution infrastructure that meets technical requirements. Considerations include high availability and failover design, system sizing requirements, scalability to meet future growth requirements.
- Responsible for application transition from monolith to microservice architecture
- Creation of Solution Documentation including test scripts
- Responsible for automated interface testing with testing tools like SoapUI/Postman
- Support of Business Analysts in day-to-day functions e.g. investigations, testing etc.
- Willing to learn new technologies, teach and share knowledge with other team members
- Promotion of continuous improvement culture within the team
- Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies
- Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types
- Exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management
- Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts for optimal customer experience
- Manage ideas from design stage through to implementation and documentation
Job Requirements:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
- 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing advantageous
- Experience using DB2, Websphere Application Server, SOA, Microservices, Kubernetes
- Knowledge in Cloud Computing, services and cloud platforms
- Knowledge of APIs (e.g. REST)
- Knowledge in Testing Platforms (Postman, SOAPUI)
- Knowledge of DevOps Tools (JIRA, GitHub, SonarQube, Jenkins)
- Knowledge of SAP would be advantageous
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
- Must have IT Development (Java) and Systems Knowledge
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Must be able to demonstrate the ability to troubleshoot and resolve problems
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
- Knowledge of supply chain processes would be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Sytems Analyst
- information Systems
- SAP
- JIRA