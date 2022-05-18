Temporary Project Manager (engineering)

An exciting new opportunity has arisen with our client in the manufacturing sector for a Temporary Project Manager within their Engineering department, on a fixed-term contract basis.
Duties:
- Develop and standardize procedures and methods to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the implementation and realisation of projects.
- Continuous improvement on project KPI’s such as on time delivery, budget cost and spend forecasting.
- Ensures all plant investment projects are performed according to technical, timing and financial requirements with consideration of company rules & guidelines.
- Steers the team and controls the project regarding the results for development, quality, dates and costs.
- Responsible for the project budget.
- Represents the project internally and externally regarding all aspects (customer, supplier).
- Manages project changes and issues and prevents project risks by defining and implementing appropriate countermeasures in agreement with the steering team.
- Responsible for the project budget. Ensure equipment standardization and compliance with Central Engineering.
- Initiate Engineering support request documents for Central Engineering support on Capital improvement projects.
- Manage department fixed costs.
- Responsible for Management and Control of Capital improvement project Budgets and Cost.
- Monitor and control change management requests on capital improvement projects.
- Advise and assist project technicians and Engineers on various implementation items.
- Ensure clear and accurate investment reports for all business units for plant operations reviews, internal and external reviews.
- Ensure clear reports for all capital improvement projects for quarterly plant efficiency reviews.
- General reports on cost, time spending and deliverables of all investment projects.
- Progress status reports to stakeholders on various investment projects.
- Ensure equipment standardization and compliance with Central Engineering specifications.
- Assist with initiating training requirements for maintenance personnel on various installations.
- Issue procedures and work instructions, ensure implementation of measures, and maintain controls,
raise awareness, ensure regular ESH training and provide information about ESH responsibilities and duties.
- Ensure immediate notification and response, and initiate preventive measures in case of unsafe or polluting hazards – demonstrate exemplary personal behavior in ESH and motivate others.
- Ensure that best practices and standards are followed in order to to comply with legal and statutory requirements.
- Review and evaluate work performance of projects department staff.
- Initiate training and development projects department staff where necessary.
- Recruitment of new employees for projects department.
- Ensure that the knowledge and skills base of the project department is sufficient to ensure successful investment projects.
- Implementation throughout the plant.
- Manage resources allocations amongst the various investment projects.
Requirements:
- Degree/Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering
- 5 years’ machine commissioning experience, if possible, in manufacturing industry
- 2 to 3 years’ experience in managing a small group of individuals
- Has lead several machine improvement, refurbishment, upgrade or installation projects
Desired Skills:
- projects
- electrical
- machining
- mechanical
- engineering
- technical
- management