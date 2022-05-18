Test Analyst

REQUIREMENT:
- 3-5 years experience agile testing methodologies within Microsoft house
- ISTQB – Foundation testing certificate is a must, Microsoft, C++, C#
- Experience in software testing including methodologies (agile, functional and non-functional), test planning, test case development, execution, and quality assessment of test cases
- Extensive experience developing test cases and test scenarios from story cards/use cases and/or requirements specifications
- Experience in developing practices and structures, SQL and database query tools
- Hybrid environment
DUTIES:
- Develops test plan, approach and scope
- Define test scenarios
- Develops test cases with per system functionality
- Manage own test preparation and execution activities
- Executes scenario-based test cases
- Debug the development and execution of test scripts against test targets
- Analyze test failures
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- C#
- C++
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate