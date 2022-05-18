Test Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

May 18, 2022

REQUIREMENT:

  • 3-5 years experience agile testing methodologies within Microsoft house
  • ISTQB – Foundation testing certificate is a must, Microsoft, C++, C#
  • Experience in software testing including methodologies (agile, functional and non-functional), test planning, test case development, execution, and quality assessment of test cases
  • Extensive experience developing test cases and test scenarios from story cards/use cases and/or requirements specifications
  • Experience in developing practices and structures, SQL and database query tools
  • Hybrid environment

DUTIES:

  • Develops test plan, approach and scope
  • Define test scenarios
  • Develops test cases with per system functionality
  • Manage own test preparation and execution activities
  • Executes scenario-based test cases
  • Debug the development and execution of test scripts against test targets
  • Analyze test failures

Contact Gay Geyser

[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • C++

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

