UI/UX Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

UI/UX Developer Role
We are looking forUI/UX Developer Professionals with 2-3 years solid development experience in UI/UX Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Responsibilities:
Front-end web design
- Convert design ideas into HTML and CSS
- Determine the structure and design of web pages
- Ensure user experience determines design choices
- Develop features to enhance the user experience
- Optimize web pages for maximum speed and scalability
- Utilize a variety of markup languages to write web pages
- Maintain brand consistency throughout the design
- Conduct HTML/CSS clean up
Cross browser testing
- Testing website in multiple browsers
- Troubleshoot problems in website functionality
- Enhance user experience
- Conduct regular maintenance and updates
Graphic image/ creative design
- Ensure high quality graphic standards and brand consistency
- Strike a balance between functional and aesthetic design
- Build high-quality mock-ups
- Provide high-quality graphics and visual elements
Skillset requirement
- HTML 5
- CSS3, SCSS
- Bootstrap 3, 4, 5
- Develop Responsive Websites
- Competence in Adobe Illustrator & Photoshop (Design mock-ups, create graphics)
- Ability to prototype in Adobe XD advantages
- Understanding of Java Script
- Knowledge inn UX Design
Other Skills
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices