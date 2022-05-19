Application Developer

Purpose of the Job:

The job purpose is to develop, maintain and test database solutions in line with FIC business requirements.

Key Performance areas include:

Engagement with business to collect, document and review the business analysis deliverables

Assessment and review of packaged software solutions and provide input to feasibility studies

Development of on-premises, cloud-based and hybrid software applications and solutions based on the FIC business requirements as per delivery plans

Development of test code as well as testing of application solutions to ensure security controls, performance metrics and functional metrics are met

Inform the technical architect and project manager of any issues that may affect other areas of the project.

Participate in quality management reviews (code reviews), ensuring compliance with the set quality standards

Development of application prototype to validate and provide clarity on the business requirements and ensuring expectation alignment

Conduct package-specific training for conference room pilot participants.

Participate in transitioning the designs to the developers and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the designs.

Complete all appropriate documentation required by the programmers, testers, Deployment team, and Application Management team that will maintain the application.

Develop basic application design models as input to the technical specifications

Participation in software application and solution testing activities

EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

A relevant Degree in computer science orequivalent

At least three (3) year demonstrable experience in developing distributed software applications or solutions

At least three (3) year experience in developing on Visual Studio, Share Point, MSSQL as well as using C#, ASP.Net, XML, JSON and Java Scripting

At least three (3) year experience in managing software releases, versioning,change control and source code

At least three (3) year experience in developing data driven software

Experience in cloud-based application development

Experience in data modelling

Minimum three (3) year experience in developing medium-to-large scale web applications

Experience in developing using Microsoft PowerApps platform

Ability to work closely and effectively within a small/medium sized development team

Ability to translate functional requirements into technical solutions

Experience in conducting user design and review sessions and running stakeholder agreement meetings.

Knowledge of relational database concepts

Desired Skills:



Developing visual Studio

Share point MSSQL

C# ASP.NET.XML.JSON and Java Scripting

Data Modelling

Software releases

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

FIC

