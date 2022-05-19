Application Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Townlands

Purpose of the Job:
The job purpose is to develop, maintain and test database solutions in line with FIC business requirements.
Key Performance areas include:
- Engagement with business to collect, document and review the business analysis deliverables
Assessment and review of packaged software solutions and provide input to feasibility studies
- Development of on-premises, cloud-based and hybrid software applications and solutions based on the FIC business requirements as per delivery plans
- Development of test code as well as testing of application solutions to ensure security controls, performance metrics and functional metrics are met
- Inform the technical architect and project manager of any issues that may affect other areas of the project.
- Participate in quality management reviews (code reviews), ensuring compliance with the set quality standards
- Development of application prototype to validate and provide clarity on the business requirements and ensuring expectation alignment
- Conduct package-specific training for conference room pilot participants.
- Participate in transitioning the designs to the developers and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the designs.
- Complete all appropriate documentation required by the programmers, testers, Deployment team, and Application Management team that will maintain the application.
- Develop basic application design models as input to the technical specifications
- Participation in software application and solution testing activities
EDUCATION, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
- A relevant Degree in computer science orequivalent
- At least three (3) year demonstrable experience in developing distributed software applications or solutions
At least three (3) year experience in developing on Visual Studio, Share Point, MSSQL as well as using C#, ASP.Net, XML, JSON and Java Scripting
- At least three (3) year experience in managing software releases, versioning,change control and source code
- At least three (3) year experience in developing data driven software
- Experience in cloud-based application development
- Experience in data modelling
- Minimum three (3) year experience in developing medium-to-large scale web applications
- Experience in developing using Microsoft PowerApps platform
- Ability to work closely and effectively within a small/medium sized development team
- Ability to translate functional requirements into technical solutions
- Experience in conducting user design and review sessions and running stakeholder agreement meetings.
- Knowledge of relational database concepts
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
FIC