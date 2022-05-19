Broadcast Support Engineer

Our Client based in Centurion is looking to fill a position for a a talented and motivated Broadcast Support Engineer. The successful candidate will be responsible for understanding customer needs and developing solutions to address those needs. In addition you will be required to support those products and solutions once the sales has been completed. You will be required to build high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty with current and future customers.

Responsibilities

Develop strong relationships with customers / vendors (partners) and maintain high customer satisfaction

Effective communication and presentation skills

Passion for continuous learning

Strong work ethic with the ability to self manage

Self-confident

Comfortable in challenging customers by offering the customer unique perspectives

Must be willing to work after hours when necessary

Be a team player working with the sales team, fellow technical support teams as well as customer and partner technical teams.

Requirements

Technical qualification (BSc, BTech or N Dip) in Electronic Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Engineering or similar – from an accredited and renowned University.

Previous experience in customer service roles is a requirement

In-depth knowledge of the technologies used in the broadcast and media environment is a requirement

Valid driver’s license, passport and own suitable and reliable transport

International, regional and local travel is required for training, conferences and customer visits

Desired Skills:

Customer Service

broadcast and media

travelling

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position