Our Client based in Centurion is looking to fill a position for a a talented and motivated Broadcast Support Engineer. The successful candidate will be responsible for understanding customer needs and developing solutions to address those needs. In addition you will be required to support those products and solutions once the sales has been completed. You will be required to build high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty with current and future customers.
Responsibilities
- Develop strong relationships with customers / vendors (partners) and maintain high customer satisfaction
- Effective communication and presentation skills
- Passion for continuous learning
- Strong work ethic with the ability to self manage
- Self-confident
- Comfortable in challenging customers by offering the customer unique perspectives
- Must be willing to work after hours when necessary
- Be a team player working with the sales team, fellow technical support teams as well as customer and partner technical teams.
Requirements
- Technical qualification (BSc, BTech or N Dip) in Electronic Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Engineering or similar – from an accredited and renowned University.
- Previous experience in customer service roles is a requirement
- In-depth knowledge of the technologies used in the broadcast and media environment is a requirement
- Valid driver’s license, passport and own suitable and reliable transport
- International, regional and local travel is required for training, conferences and customer visits
Desired Skills:
- Customer Service
- broadcast and media
- travelling
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree