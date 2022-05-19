Developer – API at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

A highly successful international listed company who offers remote and international opportunities. This client looks for high achievers who wish to work with the best on a global playing field.

Role Responsibilities:

Leading a team of developers / testers and acting as a technical lead for a project.

Exchanging ideas and creating a common understanding of project work.

Coaching / mentoring other project members.

Taking ownership of the design and implementation of a product or subsystem in a solution.

Supporting various customers 24×7 for major and critical issues.

Leading in code reviews, design reviews, or other forms of team quality procedures.

Planning / coordinating with the team and updating / providing fixes to the project team.

Providing support for system integration testing / user acceptance testing.

Resolving assigned tickets and communicating with customers on issues.

Assisting in release, configuration, build, stream and ticket management as required.

Mentoring less experienced staff and consulting with peers.

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant degree in Computer Science, Engineering, etc.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

6 years of software scripting experience (C, C++, GDC, Perl, Python, Postgres, Oracle, etc.)

Excellent communications skills – both verbal and written.

Ability to optimise algorithms, develop / review code, debug / performance tune code and document.

Telecommunications industry experience and/or related product knowledge.

Working knowledge on the Unix and various application configuration and production support.

Coordinates own tasks and those of junior team members to meet project schedules.

Travel:

Travel, after/off hours and extended on-site work will be required. Duration and extent of travel may vary as per project. May also be required to be on call during non-standard working hours.

