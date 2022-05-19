Developer – Front-End (Angular) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

This is a remote position.

Client Details:

A highly successful international listed company who offers remote and international opportunities. This client looks for high achievers who wish to work with the best on a global playing field.

Role Responsibilities:

Designing, developing and supporting reports.

Working in an Agile team environment.

Identifying issues with front-end code and rectifying them to remove bugs.

Creating unit tests to ensure code is functioning as expected.

Creating well written documentation.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems, etc.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 – 5 years’ relevant software development experience.

Experience with Front-end development using technologies like Angular

Oracle and PL/SQL within a relational database environment

Unix (HP-UX, Solaris and/or AIX) and Linux

Experience with Agile, Scrum and the Scaled Agile Framework.

Experience working with test driven development, automation, CI and building pipelines.

Experience with Jasper, Docker, JWT, etc. would be beneficial.

