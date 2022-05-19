Front End Developer – React.JS – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 19, 2022

A well-known international artificial intelligence development company requires the above to be responsible for the ongoing development and maintenance of their global platform managing front-end software.
Minimum requirements for the role:

  • Previous working experience with JavaScript or TypeScript, CSS, HTML, and Front-End languages is essential.

  • Previous experience with user interface design is essential.

  • Must have knowledge of performance testing frameworks including Mocha and Jest.

  • Previous experience working within a Programme Developer or related role is essential for this role.

  • Must have excellent Front-End coding skills and a good understanding of progressive web applications.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Developing and maintaining the global platform managing Front-End software.

  • Developing and implementing user interface components using [URL Removed] concepts and workflows such as Redux, Flux, and WebPack.

  • Profiling and improving Front-End performance and documenting our Front-End codebase.

  • Designing and building modern user interface components to enhance application performance.

  • Building and growing innovative Omni-channel applications which are used daily by Clients to create customer care services for their users in many sectors, from healthcare to tourism.

  • Working in close cooperation with product managers and other developers.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Desired Skills:

  • Developer
  • Font-End
  • Information Technology
  • IT
  • React.JS

