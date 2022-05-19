Front End Developer – React.JS – Gauteng Johannesburg

A well-known international artificial intelligence development company requires the above to be responsible for the ongoing development and maintenance of their global platform managing front-end software.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- Previous working experience with JavaScript or TypeScript, CSS, HTML, and Front-End languages is essential.
- Previous experience with user interface design is essential.
- Must have knowledge of performance testing frameworks including Mocha and Jest.
- Previous experience working within a Programme Developer or related role is essential for this role.
- Must have excellent Front-End coding skills and a good understanding of progressive web applications.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Developing and maintaining the global platform managing Front-End software.
- Developing and implementing user interface components using [URL Removed] concepts and workflows such as Redux, Flux, and WebPack.
- Profiling and improving Front-End performance and documenting our Front-End codebase.
- Designing and building modern user interface components to enhance application performance.
- Building and growing innovative Omni-channel applications which are used daily by Clients to create customer care services for their users in many sectors, from healthcare to tourism.
- Working in close cooperation with product managers and other developers.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.
Desired Skills:
- Developer
- Font-End
- Information Technology
- IT
- React.JS