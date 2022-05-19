Full Stack Intermediate Java Developer – React.JS

May 19, 2022

A well-known international Commercial Real Estate Company requires the above to be responsible for the ongoing development and maintenance of their global platform managing both back and front-end software.
Minimum requirements for the role:

  • Previous experience working within a Programme Developer or related role is essential for this role.

  • Previous working experience with JavaScript / Modern ECMAScript, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] Phoenix / Elixir, Node.JS, Express, HTML, CSS-in-JS, Webpack, Babel, GIT, SQL, DNS Records, Cloud Platforms – (Connect, Dynos, Postgres) and AWS (EC2, Cloudfront, WAF, S3, SES) is essential.

  • Previous experience creating front-end designs that display data through REST APIs is essential.

  • Previous SEO knowledge and experience with digital marketing tools is preferred but not essential.

  • Performance tuning and experience with page speed insights would be an advantage.

  • Must have a customer-focused mindset.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Overseeing the ongoing development and maintenance of the global platform managing both Back and Front-End.

  • Implementing new and improved features.

  • Delivering meaningful work, Elegant Code, UX and best practices and being up to date with the latest technologies.

  • Working with international counterparts in order to implement code and roll out new features.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Desired Skills:

  • Developer
  • ECMA Script
  • Full Stack
  • Java
  • Next.JS
  • Node.JS
  • React.JS

Learn more/Apply for this position