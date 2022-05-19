Full Stack Intermediate Java Developer – React.JS

A well-known international Commercial Real Estate Company requires the above to be responsible for the ongoing development and maintenance of their global platform managing both back and front-end software.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- Previous experience working within a Programme Developer or related role is essential for this role.
- Previous working experience with JavaScript / Modern ECMAScript, [URL Removed] [URL Removed] Phoenix / Elixir, Node.JS, Express, HTML, CSS-in-JS, Webpack, Babel, GIT, SQL, DNS Records, Cloud Platforms – (Connect, Dynos, Postgres) and AWS (EC2, Cloudfront, WAF, S3, SES) is essential.
- Previous experience creating front-end designs that display data through REST APIs is essential.
- Previous SEO knowledge and experience with digital marketing tools is preferred but not essential.
- Performance tuning and experience with page speed insights would be an advantage.
- Must have a customer-focused mindset.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Overseeing the ongoing development and maintenance of the global platform managing both Back and Front-End.
- Implementing new and improved features.
- Delivering meaningful work, Elegant Code, UX and best practices and being up to date with the latest technologies.
- Working with international counterparts in order to implement code and roll out new features.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.
Desired Skills:
- Developer
- ECMA Script
- Full Stack
- Java
- Next.JS
- Node.JS
- React.JS