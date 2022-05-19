IT Security Specialist

May 19, 2022

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Academic qualifications in computer science, cybersecurity, or any related field
  • Recognised industry certifications in cloud security – CSA CBK, CCSP, CISSP
  • Practical knowledge of public cloud offerings such as AWS, Azure and GCP
  • MS Azure Security Engineer or relevant cloud security certification
  • 3 years experience in Cyber Security

DUTIES:

  • Manage the monitoring of networks for security breaches and investigate cyber security incidents as reported
  • Responsible for preparing incident response reports
  • Be the first port of call for security alerts and events
  • Participate in security investigations and compliance reviews
  • Support cyber incident response actions to ensure proper assessment, containment, and mitigation
  • Develop and deliver mandatory cyber security awareness training for all employees
  • Support tha audit of the systems security, ensuring appropriate licensing, legislation and policies are implemented, compiled with and maintained
  • Research the cyber security trends, both internal and external

Contact Gay Geyser

[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Cyber security

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position