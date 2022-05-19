IT Security Specialist – Gauteng Centurion

REQUIREMENTS:
- Academic qualifications in computer science, cybersecurity, or any related field
- Recognised industry certifications in cloud security – CSA CBK, CCSP, CISSP
- Practical knowledge of public cloud offerings such as AWS, Azure and GCP
- MS Azure Security Engineer or relevant cloud security certification
- 3 years experience in Cyber Security
DUTIES:
- Manage the monitoring of networks for security breaches and investigate cyber security incidents as reported
- Responsible for preparing incident response reports
- Be the first port of call for security alerts and events
- Participate in security investigations and compliance reviews
- Support cyber incident response actions to ensure proper assessment, containment, and mitigation
- Develop and deliver mandatory cyber security awareness training for all employees
- Support tha audit of the systems security, ensuring appropriate licensing, legislation and policies are implemented, compiled with and maintained
- Research the cyber security trends, both internal and external
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Cyber security
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma