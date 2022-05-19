IT Senior Business Analyst

A well established company in the Logistics sector is looking for a Senior Business Analyst (IT Applications: Supply Chain) to join their dynamic team based in Westville Durban.
PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
- To work in conjunction with the Business to identify, design and specify applications solutions that meet the Business requirements and achieve the Business benefit; and to facilitate the implementation of identified solutions utilising recognised project management methodologies.
- To provide key support to the business and extract maximum value from the information technology platform, specifically its SAP system, 3rd Party Supply Chain Applications & best of bread system.
- Provide 1st and 2nd line SAP & 3rd Party Supply Chain Applications support.
- Assist the business to implement new projects and system enhancements. Work closely with 3rd Party Service Providers.
- Execute tasks that are diversified and follow a wide range of complex procedures.
- Resolve all operational issues and user queries related to :
-SAP Supply Chain,
-Adexa Demand Planning,
-Forecast & Replenishment Supply Planning,
-OPSI Transport Planning,
-Trackmatic Vehicle Tracking
-Electronic Proof of Delivery systems modules and functionality.
-Gate and Yard Management
-Chat Bot Applications
-SHEQ Applications
-EMPTY TRIPS
-Bespoke Applications
- Exercise moderate and significant judgment.
- Analyse data generally applied to the solution of specific and complex problems.
- Lead projects from pre-initiation to closure delivering the business value proposition
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
SAP & 3rd Party End-User Support
- Assist end users to resolve SAP, OPSI, ADEXA, FORECAST AND REPLENISHMENT, TRACKMATIC, GATE AND YARD MANAGEMENT, ELECTRONIC PROOF OF DELIVERY SYSTEM, CHAT BOT & SHEQ related issues across the Vector Business.
- Resolve calls logged on service management system within agreed SLA.
- Provide clear problem definition and liaise with necessary technical experts/external consultants to resolve technical SAP issues.
- Work in conjunction with learning team and super users to deliver and where required conduct end user training on existing and new business system functionality.
- Create and maintain user training manuals and e-learning material in conjunction with the business (super users) and learning team.
- Conduct user assessments with the business users following training or as required
- Analyse reports on user knowledge and skills gaps provided by the learning team to identify training needs.
- Work in conjunction with the learning department to roll out ongoing end user training as required.
- Be prepared to travel from time to time as per business operations and project needs
- Support the business after hours as and when required in order to maintain systems, meet operational and project requirements
- Providing guidance and feedback to Junior Business Analysts
- Experience and knowledge working with SAP
Application Development, Enhancement and Implementation
- Serve as a liaison between the Business and technical consultants to ensure the implementation of identified system enhancements for Supply Chain functions.
- Review and analyse technical specification documents prior to sign off by the Applications Manager and handover to developer(s).
- Understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) process with practical experience
- Execute & play a lead role on Business projects requiring IT systems implementation.
- Meet with relevant Business representatives to establish, understand and document detailed Business requirements to be met by the project.
- Compile and agree a scope definition document as well as functional specification document and ensure that full sign off is achieved prior to implementation.
- Assist with the calculation of the business case and return on investment with relevant business users and stakeholders.
- Prepare the project plan and timelines by engaging all relevant parties.
- Plan for project-related hardware and software requirements by liaising on an on-going basis with the infrastructure & technology team and external software supplier(s).
- Compile and store project documentation (including business process flow charts, technical specifications, end user training material and project plans).
- Ensure constant communication with developers and full testing of the solution and identify and resolve problems or constraints prior to user acceptance testing.
- Work in conjunction and communicate with the Business to implement the system.
- Report on realisation of the Business case and identified KPI’s.
- Provide post-implementation support to all end-users.
SAP User Profile Maintenance
- Communicate with authorisations team to assist with creation and maintenance of user profiles in SAP in keeping with risk and audit standards.
- Assist with the user access for new and existing users via the User Authorisation Request (UAR) workflow.
- Assist with resolving user profile audit queries.
Technical Expertise
- Provide ongoing advice and support on best practice to ensure continuous improvement within Business systems and applications.
- Develop specialist knowledge of the 3rd Party SAP Supply Chain module i.e SAP Purchase Orders,Route Determination, Deliveries, Shipments.
- Identify opportunities to deliver best value solutions and make recommendations to the applications Manager.
- Have a system and operational understanding of:
-Demand Planning
-Supply Planning
-Route Planning
-Route Optimisation
-Transport Planning
-Transport Optimisation
-Transport Vechicle Tracking
-Electroninc Proof of Delivery system
-Gate and Yard Management
-ETA Chat Bot
-SHEQ Environment
-EMPTY TRIPS
- Ability to read SAP ABAP programming and develop SAP Queries.
- Abiility to document detailed Technical spefication for SAP development
- Resolution of system non-compliance
- System audit coverage
KPI’s
- SAP Supply Chain end user satisfaction rating
- Liaison between the Business and service provider(s)
- Hold Service Porviders accountable to maintain Service Levels Agreements.
- Achievement & delivery of projects including brief, deliverables and timelines
- Achievement of continuous business improvement targets
- SAP end user training coverage and impact on productivity
- OPSI PRIMARY, SECONDARY AND PLANFORGE end user training coverage and impact on productivity
- TRACKMATIC end user training coverage and impact on productivity
- ADEXA DEMAND PLANNING end user training coverage and impact on productivity
- SUPPLY PLANNING FORECAST AND REPLENISHMNET end user training coverage and impact on productivity
- ELECTRONIC PROOF OF DELIVERY SYSTEM end user training coverage and impact on productivity
- GATE AND YARD MANAGEMENT end user training coverage and impact on productivity
- SHEQ end user training coverage and impact on productivity
- YARD MANAGEMENT end user training coverage and impact on productivity
- GATE ACCESS CONTROL end user training coverage and impact on productivity
- EMPTY TRIPS end user training coverage and impact on productivity
- ETA BOT end user training coverage and impact on productivity
- End user training coverage and impact on productivity for all other future SUPPLY CHAIN IT APPLICATIONS
- SAP user profiles alignment with roles
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE:
- BCom (IT, Finance, Economics & Supply Chain Management)
- BCom Honours Supply Chain Management
- BSc / BCom Degree in Information Systems
- BTech IT Diploma / Degree
- Minimum of 3 – 5 years’ experience within the relevant business function or information technology environment
- Demonstrated success in leading and managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement
- Effective & productive team player
- Valid Code EB drivers’ licence
- Excellent end user and configuration knowledge in SAP
- Excellent SAP integration knowledge e.g SAP PI,PO, DI, FTP
- Advanced Presentation skills (Powerpoint and Verbal)
- Basic Understanding of SQL
- Advanced end user computer skills (MS Office, Project, Visio etc.)
- Advanced Reporting skills (BW, Qlikview, Power BI)
Desired Skills:
- SAP Intergration
- SQL
- Advanced reporting skills
- SAP PI PO DI FTP
- MS Office project visio