Mid-Level BI Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Wynberg

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR strong analytical ability and problem resolution skills is sought by a dynamic eCommerce Platform to be its next Mid-Level BI Developer whose core role will be to further enhance and develop Data Warehouse & Reporting solutions. You will also be expected to continuously identify and improve processes and procedures to minimise negative impact to data and business reporting while delivering data and information to the business in line with business priorities. You must possess a suitable 3-year Degree/Diploma, have Advanced SSIS (ETL Development), proficient creating DAX queries (SSAS), SSRS, Advanced/Expert level SQL, able to build & maintain Tabular Models in Analysis Services 2012, Kimball methodology, strong experience with debugging and issue resolution, can use Power BI to build and maintain dashboards & working knowledge of MDS and Retail experience preferred.

DUTIES:

Support of Information Delivery production environment –

Understand the current product environment and maintain it.

Contribute to Standby roster to ensure on-going delivery of current information to the business on time.

Effectively collect and source information and then correctly transform and audit this information.

Accurately publish the information.

Appropriate resolution of production issues to ensure that information is delivered according to user expectations.

Continuously identify and improve processes and procedures to minimise negative impact to data and business reporting.

Monitor the environment to proactively engage in preventative activities and to maintain an environment that is easy to understand and troubleshoot.

Deliver data & information (projects, quick wins) –

Understand business data and information requirements.

Deliver data and information to the business in line with business priorities, according to quality standards, within the agreed time constraints and according to departmental coding practice & standards.

Be involved in the process of populating new data within the Data Warehouse.

Logical and physical design of fact and dimensions and transformation processes.

Take over information delivery tasks from other areas of the business.

User Support –

Provide support service to users on data and information to satisfy user needs.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant 3-year Degree/Diploma.

Experience/Skills –

Advanced SSIS experience (ETL Development).

Advanced or Expert level in SQL, writing stored procedures and general scripting.

Building and maintaining Tabular Models in Analysis Services 2012.

Experience of Data Warehouse design methodologies (Kimball).

Strong experience with debugging and issue resolution.

Proficient in creating DAX queries (SSAS).

Working knowledge of SSRS.

Experience using Power BI to build and maintain dashboards.

Test Methodologies.

Working knowledge of MDS.

Exposure to Agile methodologies.

Project Management.

Retail experience preferred.

Advantageous –

VB, C# (SSIS).

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem solving/analytical abilities.

Highest programming logic.

Ability to work under pressure.

Team player who can also work alone.

Able to multi-task.

Able to work in conditions of change.

Take ownership of problems assigned.

Delivery focused.

