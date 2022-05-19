Network Monitoring Operator

May 19, 2022

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Relevant IT qualifications
  • ITIL V4 Foundation
  • 3 years experience in IT and customer service desk related work environment
  • Must have own car

DUTIES:

  • Monitor critical IT systems and to ensure that systems are always operational and provide 1st line user support to users afterhours
  • Ensure compliance of call logged against the call logging process
  • Reporting and escalation of incidents
  • Production systems, databases and services [URL Removed] Windows,SQL databases, Oracle
  • Infrastructure Hardware [URL Removed] Firewalls,Switches, Wireless Access Point
  • Maintenance on monitoring system
  • Interact with infrastructure (2nd line support) on system/ network outages
  • 1st line End User support after hours and weekends
  • Infrastructure support on components, servers and services

Contact Gay Geyser

[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • monitoring system

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

