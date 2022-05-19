Project Manager (level1) – Gauteng Sandton

Determine and define project scope and objectives.

Predict resources needed to reach objectives and manage

resources in an effective and efficient manner.

resources in an effective and efficient manner. Prepare budget based on scope of work and resource

requirements.

requirements. Track project costs in order to meet budget.

Develop and manage a detailed project schedule and work plan.

Provide project updates on a consistent basis to various

stakeholders about strategy, adjustments, and progress.

stakeholders about strategy, adjustments, and progress. Manage contracts with vendors and suppliers by assigning tasks

and communicating expected deliverables.

and communicating expected deliverables. Utilize industry best practices, techniques, and standards

throughout entire project execution.

throughout entire project execution. Monitor progress and make adjustments as needed.

Measure project performance to identify areas for improvement.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, business, or a related field

2 – 4 years of project management and related experience

Desired Skills:

Financial Management

Risk Management

Communication

Management

Project Management

Managing Project Budgets

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Project Manager meet stakeholder expectations and create business value, within the confines of a company’s goals and vision.

Employer & Job Benefits:

To be discussed

