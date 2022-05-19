Project Manager (level1) – Gauteng Sandton

- Determine and define project scope and objectives.
- Predict resources needed to reach objectives and manage
resources in an effective and efficient manner.
- Prepare budget based on scope of work and resource
requirements.
- Track project costs in order to meet budget.
- Develop and manage a detailed project schedule and work plan.
- Provide project updates on a consistent basis to various
stakeholders about strategy, adjustments, and progress.
- Manage contracts with vendors and suppliers by assigning tasks
and communicating expected deliverables.
- Utilize industry best practices, techniques, and standards
throughout entire project execution.
- Monitor progress and make adjustments as needed.
- Measure project performance to identify areas for improvement.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, business, or a related field
- 2 – 4 years of project management and related experience
Desired Skills:
- Financial Management
- Risk Management
- Communication
- Management
- Project Management
- Managing Project Budgets
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– Project Manager meet stakeholder expectations and create business value, within the confines of a company’s goals and vision.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- To be discussed