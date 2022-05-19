Project Manager (Morocco) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

A highly successful international listed company who offers remote and international opportunities. This client looks for high achievers who wish to work with the best on a global playing field.

Role Responsibilities:

Providing overall leadership to the entire project team.

Communicating with internal/external clients to determine specific requirements.

Managing client expectations.

Managing the estimates, project plan, project schedule, resource allocation and expenses.

Working with the relevant team members for project staffing and resource releases.

Following the project life cycle methodology defined under the process framework.

Maintaining positive and ongoing relationships with clients.

Taking on project supervisory responsibilities.

Providing mentorship and coaching to an entire project team.

Ensuring that customer deadlines are met within project budgets.

Planning and integrating the work of multiple teams on a project.

Providing line management function and providing input on team performance and reward.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor Degree or Diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science or Telecommunications

Project management certification preferred

Relevant Skills / Experience:

10 years of IT / Telecommunications industry experience.

5 years PM experience in managing large implementation / software development projects.

Fluency in French and English essential.

Experience in handling projects with Tier 1 customers in the EMEA region.

Experience in Agile methodology would be an added advantage.

In-depth understanding of customer needs and general impact of changes.

An ability to understand and anticipate the client’s needs and provide consultancy as required.

Project management skills in order to plan, monitor and track projects to meet the target KPIs.

Highly developed analytical and problem solving skills to identify and diagnose complex problems.

Availability to travel within the region as per business requirements.

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

SDLC

Telecommunication

Learn more/Apply for this position