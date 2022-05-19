Senior C# Developer

Main Purpose of Role

To maintain, upgrade and enhance websites, web services, C# Applications and API’s/Integrations.

Required Minimum Education / Training

– Grade 12

– Bachelor’s Degree in Computer science/Informatics or equivalent qualification in an IT related field.

Required Minimum Work Experience

– 3 – 5 years’ experience in a Financial Services Industry – will be a plus.

– 5 – 8 years’ experience in a Developer role – mandatory

Technical competencies:

C# Net Programming

JavaScript

HTML, PGP, ASP etc

SQL Server or other Databases. Basic

database maintenance and creation.

SQL – Good knowledge.

Various Source code repositories.

Desired Skills:

C#.Net Development

Javascript

