Senior Consultant – Network Engineering Integration – Gauteng West Rand

POSITION PURPOSE
- To take charge of the strategic and technical implementation for Network Engineering Integration and associated business processes to support the Technology Centre of Excellence for Business to Business (B2B).
- Develop, implement, and maintain standard operating procedures related to Network Engineering Integration.
- Support the planning and budgeting for the company’s Network Engineering Integration to ensure that resources are used to provide best in class ICT services that are in line with organisational growth.
- Provide strategic input in the compilation of the end-to-end fulfilment (FAB) for ICT services.
QUALIFICATONS and EXPERIENCE
- Minimum of a 4-year tertiary degree in an ICT discipline.
- An MBA or post graduate degree is advantageous.
- Managerial/Strategic programme.
- Related Enterprise Architecture qualification (TOGAF).
- Related industry certifications within the Converged Services domain (CCIE or similar) advantageous.
- Fluent in English and language of country preferable.
- A minimum of 5-7 years’ experience in ICT & Converged services planning and delivery environment.
- Management level track record of 5 years or more; with at least 3 years’ experience in leading the design of converged telecommunications technology infrastructure for operators.
- Experience working in a global/multinational enterprise (understanding emerging markets is advantageous).
- Worked across diverse cultures and geographies.
POSITION OUTPUTS
Strategic Input
- Translate the ICT strategic plan into strategic deliverables linked to the Network Engineering Integration.
- Formulate strategy around the ICT platform and applications to enable the entire ICT services for enterprise and wholesale customers.
- Interpret the integration of CoE ICT platforms into the underlay technology areas (MNS, Mobile etc.) in support of multi-services solutions and propositions to customers combining MNS with IoT, Cloud, UCC, Security, etc.
- Align and communicate with other areas of the SA Technology functions related to Mobile, Fixed, Networks, IT, Architecture as well as with the greater the company Group Technology teams to monitor compliance and adherence to integration principles application.
- Leverage information provided by the relevant business units relating to demand forecasts and translate it into actionable technology strategy.
Solutions Delivery:
- Master the knowledge of OEM, vendors, and partner landscape and integration services linked to the CoE Platform areas.
- Provide assistance and technical oversight pertaining to the implementation of new tools, technologies, solutions, and methodologies for the Network Engineering Integration.
- Determine the impact of best technology solutions against constraints (time, budget, etc.) of the client to create win-win outcome for all stakeholders.
- Assimilate knowledge of the Architecture and Integration horizontal alignment of the ICT domain and sub domains into the overall CoE Technology Architecture Framework.
- Combine sound business strategy and knowledge with specific technical knowledge into clear actionable and optimised outputs.
- Review innovative industry trends and adopt them in customer solutions.
- Provide suggested solutions and excellent customer experience for end-users.
- Maintain knowledge of available commercial products within the ITC services function.
- Compile various types of detailed reports (e.g. functional, strategic, high-level, periodical progress updates, etc.) aimed at a wide range of audience (e.g. organisational executives, customers, etc.) in the form of consolidated solution documents, costing, and timelines.
- Confirm alignment between solution requirements and device capabilities during the solution development process.
- Coordinate with the relevant Technology teams on designing system applications that would support business functions and client requirements.
Operational Excellence:
- Develop guiding principles, policies, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) on how to select and provide the best technical solutions related to the Network Engineering Integration.
- Propose correct and applicable solutions to emerging problem statements in the ICT space related to Network Engineering Integration.
- Develop functional knowledge of all domains under ICT services (IoT, Cloud and Hosting, Security, UCC, MNS).
Client Relationships:
- Establish and maintain internal and external relationships.
- Build solid relationships with key stakeholders across the organisation.
- Interact with customers at enterprise and executive levels.
- Lead discussions and advise customers on selecting the best technical solutions for their needs.
People and Culture:
- Apply best functional team management practices throughout assigned projects and as required.
- Guide and enable the upskilling of the team throughout assigned projects.
- Act as an ambassador and role model for the Technology CoE B2B by living the brand values and vital behaviours.
- Ensure a culture of continuous evaluation and improvement.
- Drive a culture of high performance, accountability, and consequence management.
Governance and Risk Management:
- Strictly follow and ensure team compliance of relevant policies and procedures.
- Ensure effective service level agreements strategies are in place to support the business.
- Implement proper controls and processes to minimise revenue leakage.
- Ensure proper project controls are in place to manage financial and operational risks across the business.
- Act in accordance to the Delegation of Authority.
Financial Management:
- Provide input into the cycle, assist on business cases, and combine activities-related cost component into CAPEX budgeting.
