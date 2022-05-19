Senior Front End Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Design, develop, troubleshoot and debug web and mobile applications used throughout the business. You will assist in designing and developing front-end designs for products and the business administration systems. Duties and tasks are varied.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Senior Front-End Developers are expected to have a broad impact within the systems of teams. This includes:

Assist with UX/UI in order to shape the evolution of the look and feel of the systems developed by Fedgroup

Collaborate with the rest of the team on architectural, design and UX problems

Build using technology that is the best fit for our current business problems

Refactor and improve existing code

Review code written by team members

Help out with our other JavaScript and Node based web apps when necessary

Help put tools, processes and documentation in place to improve our code quality

Collaborate on product and technical requirements

Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

4+ years’ experience developing web applications

Good understanding of responsive web design

Advanced HTML5, CSS3 and JavaScript programming skills

Experience in Javascript (ECMAScript 6)

Experience in one of the following Frameworks (React, React Native, Angular)

Experience with Serialization like JSON

Experience with UI wireframing and prototyping

Experience with using web services such as APIs.

Experience with Bootstrap 4

Understanding of GIT and source control

Experience with Node.js

Experience with UX design

Technology Stack:

React Native

React JS

.NET Core

.NET Web API

Microsoft SQL Server

BitBucket (Git Repository)

JIRA (Project tracking)

Advantageous Experience:

C#.NET

React Native Experience

Understanding SEO

An understanding of mobile devices and how to design/develop for them

Apply best UX/UI practices to systems and help provide seamless user experience

Solid understanding of front-end packages such as WebPack, grunt, gulp

Experience with “Style at Scale” (SCSS, Sass, LESS)

An eye for elegant UI, attention to detail, and a motivation to explore new technologies and patterns

Applicants to provide

CV

Portfolio / link to online portfolio

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position